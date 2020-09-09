Ahead of bypolls, PM Modi interacts with street vendors in Madhya Pradesh: Check highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday while interacting with beneficiaries of the PM Street Vendors' Aatmanirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme from Madhya Pradesh said that the purpose of the scheme is that those people can start afresh and begin their work again.

"Coronavirus lockdown affected the businesses of street vendors. The purpose of this ‘Svanidhi Samvaad’ scheme is that those people can start afresh and begin their work again," PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that one lakh street vendors in Madhya Pradesh were benefited from the scheme in just two months time. "I would like to congratulate Madhya Pradesh and Shivraj Singh Chouhan ji's team. Their efforts have ensured the benefit of Swanidhi scheme to more than 1 lakh street vendors in Madhya Pradesh in just 2 months time", PM Modi said.

While interacting with the beneficiaries of PM Svanidhi scheme, PM Modi stressed on the use earthen pitchers instead of single-use plastic bottles for drinking water.