Ahead of bypolls, PM Modi interacts with street vendors in Madhya Pradesh: Check highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday while interacting with beneficiaries of the PM Street Vendors' Aatmanirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme from Madhya Pradesh said that the purpose of the scheme is that those people can start afresh and begin their work again.
"Coronavirus lockdown affected the businesses of street vendors. The purpose of this ‘Svanidhi Samvaad’ scheme is that those people can start afresh and begin their work again," PM Modi said.
PM Modi said that one lakh street vendors in Madhya Pradesh were benefited from the scheme in just two months time. "I would like to congratulate Madhya Pradesh and Shivraj Singh Chouhan ji's team. Their efforts have ensured the benefit of Swanidhi scheme to more than 1 lakh street vendors in Madhya Pradesh in just 2 months time", PM Modi said.
While interacting with the beneficiaries of PM Svanidhi scheme, PM Modi stressed on the use earthen pitchers instead of single-use plastic bottles for drinking water.
He interacted virtually with street vendor Chaganlal and his wife from Sanver in Indore district, Gwalior's Archana Sharma and vegetable vendor Dalchand in Raisen district. Modi advised Chaganlal how to enhance his business by asking customers to return the pipe used in making broomsticks to reduce the cost of making a broomstick.
Chaganlal also told Modi that he wantedto enhance his business. The PM advised him to use an earthen pitcher insteadof a single-use plastic bottle for drinkingwater to save the environment. Modi also asked him about the Ujjwala Yojna and how it benefited his family.
Interacting with Gwalior's Archana Sharma, Modi asked whether she would serve him 'tikki' (patties) that she sells at her joint. He also asked her about the SVANidhi scheme and how it benefitted her.
He also asked her if she is aware of the Ayushman scheme, to which she said her husband was getting treatment through this scheme only. Modi also interacted with her husband Rajendra Sharma. Talking to vegetable vendor Dalchand from Sanchi in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh, Modi praised him for using the QR code digital platform for receiving payments. He also suggested him ways to improve his vegetable business.
