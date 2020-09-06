Ahead of Bihar polls 2020, BJP distributes posters, masks seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput in the state

"Na Bhule Hain, Na Bhulne Denge (We have neither forgotten nor we will let others forget you)" - read a slogan written on stickers and masks issued by the Art and Culture Cell of the BJP in Bihar.
RJD and Congress have protested the sticker war by the BJP and called it exploitation for political purposes.
Varun Singh, convenor of the Cell told The Free Press Journal, "We have distributed 30,000 masks with SSR photos and 25,000 stickers with his photos all over Bihar. It has got nothing to do with the coming assembly elections."
Singh said the BJP's cell would hold two virtual shows on SSR all over the state soon. He claimed it was the BJP which took a lead in seeking justice for SSR.
BJP leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Ramkripal Yadav were the first to visit SSR's father immediately after they heard the news about Sushant's death. BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal was the first to demand CBI probe, Singh claimed.
BJP has demanded renaming of the Rajiv nagar Chauk as SSR circle to commemorate the memory of Sushant, he said and justified free distribution of SSR posters and stickers to let the gero remain in their minds and memories.
According to Varun, for the last two months, SSR posters, stickers and masks are in circulation all over the state. They have been used on the public transport and private vehicles, shops and commercial establishments and residences of the party workers.
However, the sticker war over SSR has not been welcomed by the opposition. RJD alleged it was aimed at pleasing one section of the electorate during the elections. Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, leader of opposition had also visited the Patna residence of SSR, but did not exploit it politically, claimed party spokesman Mrityunjay Tiwari.
Congress too slammed use of SSR photos by the BJP for political ends. Prem Chandra Mishra, MLC said the Congress too had joined agitation for justice to SSR, but never took advantage for political purpose.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)