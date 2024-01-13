 Agriculture Expert Dies After Collapsing During Live Doordarshan Programme In Kerala
The incident occurred during Doordarshan's Krishi Darshan programme at around 6.30 pm, channel sources said.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, January 13, 2024, 10:55 AM IST
Dr Ani S Das | X

An agriculture expert died after collapsing during a live programme telecast on Doordarshan at the channel's studio here on Friday, police said.

Dr Ani S Das (59), who was the Director, Planning, at the Kerala Agricultural University, was an expert who occasionally appeared on the government-run channel, collapsed during a live discussion, channel sources said.

The incident occurred during Doordarshan's Krishi Darshan programme at around 6.30 pm, channel sources said.

Officials also said he was rushed to the Medical College Hospital here but could not be saved.

