Agra Shocker: Husband Forgets Bringing Momos, Wife Lodges Complaint; Here's How Counsellors Brokered A Deal Between Couple

Momos | Pexels

Agra, February 26: In a bizarre turn of events, a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Agra recently approached the police after her husband stopped bringing momos for her. The discord between the couple was settled after husband promised to get her wife momos twice every week. Momo is one the most popular snacks in India.

The complainant who is from Malpura married a man from Pinahat eight months ago. She told cops that she loves eating momos and her husband would bring momos everyday after their marriage. However, after a period of time, he stopped bringing momos. This used to cause fights between the couple frequently.

A few months ago, irked over not getting momos, the woman left her husband and went to her family's home. She recently called the police and complained against her husband. The cops sent the matter to a Family Counselling Centre.

आगरा : मोमोज के चक्कर में पति-पत्नी के बीच आई दरार



➡मोमोज न लाने पर पत्नी ने पुलिस से की पति की शिकायत

➡शिकायत के बाद मामला परिवार परामर्श केंद्र हुआ ट्रांसफर

➡काउंसलिंग के बाद पति-पत्नी के बीच हुआ समझौता

➡हफ्ते में दो बार मोमोज खिलाने को लेकर हुआ समझौता

➡मलपुरा की युवती की… pic.twitter.com/39nXczmKZP — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) February 26, 2024

Husband Explains Why He Forgets Bringing Momos:

During the counselling sessions, the husband said sometimes he would get late after finishing work. Due to this, he would not get momos. Sometimes, he said, he would forget purchasing momos because he was in a hurry to reach home. However, her wife remained adamant that she should get momos daily.

Later, the counselling centre managed to broker a deal between couple and ended the issue. The husband made a promise that he will bring momos for his wife twice every week without fail. The woman agreed to this and returned to her husband's house.