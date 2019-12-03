Agra: Man celebrates freedom with gun shots, get arrested again

A 35-year-old man who was set out on bail celebrated his release by firing gunshots in the air. He also went on to share the video on his social media account.

According to Scoop Whoop, the man was identified as Jimmi Chaudhary, son of a retired army captain. He is history-sheeter with 20 criminal cases lodged against him. After he was done with the gunshots weren't enough, he went on to smash a glass bottle on a local vendor's head.

Chaudhary was later arrested by Sikandra policefor the possession of contrabands. The cops have booked him under NDPS act and sent to jail.