e-Paper Get App

Agnipath scheme: Centre says Supreme Court 'must hear us before any decision'

Up till now, three separate petitions have been filed in the apex court against the newly launched short-term recruitment scheme. The Centre's counter-filing did not mention any of the petitions in particular

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 10:47 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | ANI

In response to multiple petitions filed in the Supreme Court challenging the government's newly launched Agnipath scheme, the Centre on Tuesday filed a caveat in the Supreme Court urging that the court "must hear its side" before taking any decision on the petitions challenging the military recruitment scheme.

Up till now, three separate petitions have been filed in the apex court against the newly launched short-term recruitment scheme. The Centre's counter-filing did not mention any of the petitions in particular.

On Monday, a petition was filed by advocate Harsh Ajay Singh seeking issuance of directions to the centre to reconsider its stance plan, noting that the announcement of the scheme caused violent protests in several parts of the country.

Prior to that, on the same day, a plea was filed by advocate ML Sharma which sought an outright quashing of the Centre's new scheme, calling it "illegal and unconstitutional."

On Saturday, advocate Vishal Tiwari in his petition urged the Supreme Court to set up a committee to examine the scheme and its impact on national security and Army.

The petition also sought a direction from the top court to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the large-scale violence against the scheme that led to the destruction of public property.

Read Also
Plea filed in Supreme Court against Agnipath scheme
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaAgnipath scheme: Centre says Supreme Court 'must hear us before any decision'

RECENT STORIES

'This is a matter of national security': Tri-services briefs media on 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme

'This is a matter of national security': Tri-services briefs media on 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme

Presidential Polls: Yashwant Sinha selected as joint Opposition candidate

Presidential Polls: Yashwant Sinha selected as joint Opposition candidate

On this day: West Indies won their maiden Cricket World Cup in 1975

On this day: West Indies won their maiden Cricket World Cup in 1975

Maharashtra political crisis latest updates: Sanjay Raut urges Eknath Shinde to return to Mumbai...

Maharashtra political crisis latest updates: Sanjay Raut urges Eknath Shinde to return to Mumbai...

ICC rankings: SA bowler Ayabonga Khaka displaces India's Jhulan Goswami at fifth spot

ICC rankings: SA bowler Ayabonga Khaka displaces India's Jhulan Goswami at fifth spot