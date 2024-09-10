 'Agla Station Khushi Ka Hai, Darwaje Aapki Side Khulengey': Delhi Metro Starts Suicide Prevention Campaign; VIDEO
Issuing a statement on the occasion of World Suicide Prevention Day, the DMRC said it has strategically placed banners and digital displays at prominent metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Janakpuri West, Central Secretariat, Netaji Subhash Place, across Delhi to promote messages of hope and resilience.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 09:15 PM IST
"Agla station khushi ka hai, darwaje aapki side khulengey (The next station is of happiness, the doors will open on your side)," reads one of the messages placed across the city as part of DMRC's suicide prevention campaign. | X | @OfficialDMRC

New Delhi, September 10: With incidents of suicide reported inside Delhi Metro premises, the DMRC has started a campaign to raise awareness about mental well-being and placed banners and digital displays at prominent stations across the national capital, officials said Tuesday.

"Agla station khushi ka hai, darwaje aapki side khulengey (The next station is of happiness, the doors will open on your side)," reads one of the messages placed across the city as part of DMRC's suicide prevention campaign.

"The campaign also extends to digital platforms, with an active presence on social media to engage the public and raise awareness about mental well being," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

World Suicide Prevention Day

The World Suicide Prevention Day is observed around the world with the aim to foster a culture of understanding and compassion to those struggling with mental health issues, the statement said.

"Agla station kamyabi ka hai, darwaje aapki side khulengey (The next station is of success, the doors will open on your side)", and "agla station haunsale ka hai, darwaje aapki side khulengey (The next station is of courage, the doors will open on your side)" are also part of the DMRC's banners and digital displays, it said.

DMRC has long supported initiatives promoting a positive outlook on life with campaigns like #Nevergiveup, #Choosetolive with an aim to encourage open conversation on mental health issues, it said.

Continuing To Encourage Individuals To Seek Help And Support

These campaigns have been instrumental in reaching out to millions of commuters, promoting positive messages and continuing to encourage individuals to seek help and support, rather than resorting to extreme measures, the statement said.

By engaging commuters through visual and digital campaigns, the DMRC strives to urge people to reach out for help, further solidifying a supportive environment, it added.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helpline

