Agitating farmers reject offer for 'conditional' early talks, here is the list of demands put forward by unions

Rejecting the central government's offer to hold talks once they move to the Burari ground, agitating farmers who have been staying put at Delhi's borders for four days said on Sunday they will not end the blockade.

Meanwhile, they have put forward a list of demands to the Centre, as part of their stir against the new farm laws.

List of demands put forward by the farmers:

1. After a meeting of over 30 farmer groups on Sunday, their representatives said they will not move to the Burari ground as it is an "open jail".

2. They said the farmers will not accept any conditional dialogue and will block all five entry points to Delhi as long as their demands aren't heard without 'conditions'. Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav is part of a 7-member committee of farmers that took the decision to turn down the offer.

3. The farmers demand that the central government must take back the farm laws and nothing short of that will be acceptable.

4. The unions have demanded that all the protesting farmers who have been detained by the authorities be released promptly.

5. There are other subsidiary demands as well — such as the repealing of the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020, based on the concern that the agricultural community will face a crisis regarding irrigation of crops if the subsidy on electricity provided to the poor strata of the society is discontinued.

6. The farmers have also asked for oil prices to be controlled.