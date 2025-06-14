 'Agency From Turkiye Used To Take Care Of Maintenance', Says Baba Ramdev After Air India Plane Crash (VIDEO)
Speaking to news agency ANI, Ramdev raised suspicion that a Turkish agency was handling the maintenance and servicing of the aircraft.

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 06:46 PM IST
Photo: Twitter Image

Speaking on the tragic Air India plane crash, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has alleged a potential foreign conspiracy, pointing fingers at a Turkish maintenance agency. Speaking to news agency ANI, Ramdev raised suspicion that a Turkish agency was handling the maintenance and servicing of the aircraft.

"I got to know that an agency from Turkiye used to take care of the maintenance and service of the aircraft. India will have to keep a close eye on the aviation sector. There is a possibility of a conspiracy by that agency. India will have to stop the interference of foreign companies in such sensitive matters," he said.

There were 230 passengers, 2 pilots and 10 crew members onboard, only one passenger miraculously survived the crash that took place on Thursday.

