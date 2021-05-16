After WHO and NITI Aayog, Bombay HC lauds Uttar Pradesh govt's model to curb COVID-19

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday said that the Bombay High Court has praised the state's model to curb the spread of COVID-19.

While referring to directions issued by the court on Saturday, a statement from the Uttar Pradesh government said that the Bombay High Court looked convinced by the model adopted by the state government to save people and children from coronavirus infection in Uttar Pradesh, and curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UP model that the Bombay High Court referred to was the decision taken by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to increase the number of paediatric ICU beds in Uttar Pradesh. The move came after experts suggested that during the third wave of COVID-19 children may be at a greater risk.

The statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh government stated that the Bench of Bombay High Court comprising Chief Justice Dipankar Dutta and Justice Girish Kulkarni had taken cognizance of the news reports about this model of Uttar Pradesh regarding the treatment for children. "It asked the Maharashtra government to consider doing so there," the statement said.