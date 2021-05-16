After WHO and NITI Aayog, Bombay HC lauds Uttar Pradesh govt's model to curb COVID-19

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday said that the Bombay High Court has praised the state's model to curb the spread of COVID-19.
While referring to directions issued by the court on Saturday, a statement from the Uttar Pradesh government said that the Bombay High Court looked convinced by the model adopted by the state government to save people and children from coronavirus infection in Uttar Pradesh, and curb the COVID-19 pandemic.
The UP model that the Bombay High Court referred to was the decision taken by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to increase the number of paediatric ICU beds in Uttar Pradesh. The move came after experts suggested that during the third wave of COVID-19 children may be at a greater risk.
The statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh government stated that the Bench of Bombay High Court comprising Chief Justice Dipankar Dutta and Justice Girish Kulkarni had taken cognizance of the news reports about this model of Uttar Pradesh regarding the treatment for children. "It asked the Maharashtra government to consider doing so there," the statement said.
The statement further added that the UP government has decided to set up a 50 to 100 paediatric beds (PICUs) in major cities of Uttar Pradesh to protect children from COVID-19 infection. Meanwhile, all districts have been directed to remain alert. Authorities have been asked to ensure that the children receive prompt treatment.
The statement further quoted paediatrician Dr Salman Khan of Dufferin Hospital, Lucknow who has backed the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to make paediatric beds available in major cities. He said the same will help in arranging for better treatment for children.
PICU (Paediatric Intensive Care Unit) is for children above one month, NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) is for treatment of children below one month, and SNCU is for children born in women's hospital.
The World Health Organization (WHO) and the NITI Aayog have already praised the state government's 'UP model' for COVID-19 management.
The Yogi Adityanath model for the management of COVID-19 was appreciated by NITI Aayog after being praised by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
The Niti Aayog had tweeted and praised the system of oxygen supply monitoring and real-time COVID management for providing immediate oxygen to every person in need in Uttar Pradesh during the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis.
Due to this COVID-19 management system, in a very short time, the Uttar Pradesh government has successfully been able to ramp up 250 MT (metric tonne) of oxygen supply to 1,000 MT.
"A laudable model for oxygen transport & tracking! @UPGovt has established oxygen hubs & developed a dashboard -OxyTracker, through which tankers can be tracked in real-time. This allows quick & smart allocation of oxygen. Result-1000MT O2 being lifted instead of 250MT before!," Niti Aayog tweeted.
"House to house visits undertaken in a mammoth drive in over 90,000 villages of UP to identify & isolate COVID+ve citizens & trace contacts should serve as a model for other states to replicate. Such proactive test-trace-treat model is a highly effective way of tackling the surge," Niti Aayog said in another tweet.
The WHO praised the Yogi government for COVID-19 management in rural areas. WHO cited UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's contact tracing formula as an example that should be emulated by other states and praised his Triple T (Trace, Test and Treat) strategy to control COVID-19 during the second wave of the pandemic.