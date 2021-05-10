Setting up 300 oxygen plants in Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath says demand for oxygen has risen due to second wave of COVID-19

With the emergence of second wave of CPVID-19, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the wave has posed a new challenge before the government. As the state has seen a surge in covid cases, the demand for oxygen went up suddenly for the treatment of patients.
The CM said, "We have to supply oxygen to Ayodhya too, from where it is being supplied to nearby districts." He thanked PM Narendra Modi and the Centre who are running special trains for supplying oxygen.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh is showing a downward trend and the recovery rate in the state has improved, an official spokesperson said here on Monday. The highest single-day spike of over 38,000 infections was reported on April 24, and since then, there has been a steady decline, he added. The government has extended the partial 'Corona Curfew' by a week till 7 am on May 17 (Monday).
"With test, trace and treat strategy, the state machinery is conducting an average of over two lakh tests daily. With this aggressive approach, the number of active cases, which was around 3.10 lakh on April 30, has come down to about 2.33 lakh now, a fall of nearly 77,000 in nine days (till Sunday)," the official said. The number of people recovering from the disease is increasing every day.
According to the spokesperson, 23,333 new cases of the coronavirus were reported in the state on Sunday, while the number of recoveries was 34,636.
There are currently 2,33,981 active cases of the disease in the state, and the number of people who have recuperated stands at 12,54,045.
As per the data, over 4.29 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Uttar Pradesh so far, the highest in the country, with a record 2.96 lakh tests in a single day on May 2.
