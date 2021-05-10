Setting up 300 oxygen plants in Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath says demand for oxygen has risen due to second wave of COVID-19

With the emergence of second wave of CPVID-19, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the wave has posed a new challenge before the government. As the state has seen a surge in covid cases, the demand for oxygen went up suddenly for the treatment of patients.

The CM said, "We have to supply oxygen to Ayodhya too, from where it is being supplied to nearby districts." He thanked PM Narendra Modi and the Centre who are running special trains for supplying oxygen.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh is showing a downward trend and the recovery rate in the state has improved, an official spokesperson said here on Monday. The highest single-day spike of over 38,000 infections was reported on April 24, and since then, there has been a steady decline, he added. The government has extended the partial 'Corona Curfew' by a week till 7 am on May 17 (Monday).