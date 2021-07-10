After video of cruelty against dog goes viral, Maneka Gandhi shuts her animal care centre, says 'shocked to the core'

The incident has shocked us all to the core, griefed former minister and Lok Sabha MP Maneka Gandhi as she announced shutting down of Sanjay Gandhi Animal Care Centre in Delhi from August 1 for a complete overhaul. The decision for shutting down the centre comes after a video of a para vet of the centre assaulting a dog after it bit him went viral on social media. Founded in 1980, this animal care centre is India's oldest and Delhi's largest all-animal centre. Notably, the centre was founded in 1980 from a legacy bequeathed by Mrs Ruth Cowell of New South Wales, Australia to Sanjay Gandhi.

For the uninitiated, on July 5, a video on social media went viral. The video did not claim that the incident took place in Maneka Gandhi's centre, but alleged the same.

However in her statement issued on Saturday, Maneka Gandhi took the responsibility and admitted that the video was indeed from her centre and she is shocked to the core.