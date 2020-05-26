After Sadananda Gowda, Chandrababu Naidu flouts lockdown norms; social distancing goes for a toss as supporters gather to welcome him

On Monday, Naidu had crossed the Garikapadu check post at the Andhra Pradesh - Telangana border. Andhra Pradesh Police allowed Naidu's convoy to enter the state after proper checking was carried out. Naidu went to Hyderabad on March 22.

After flouting lockdown rules, Naidu was slammed for not following the guidelines and putting lives at risk. He was even asked to be in quarantine for 14 days.

YSRCP leader Gadikota Srikanth Reddy on Monday slammed TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu for allegedly breaking social distancing and other guidelines to be followed during the COVID-19 pandemic while returning to the state earlier today.

"The whole country is following lockdown till May 31, everybody is maintaining social distancing and following other guidelines related to COVID-19. However today, Chandrababu Naidu took out a rally from Hyderabad, hundreds of people gathered, garlanded him, without using masks. Being a senior politician how could he do so, he should apologize," Reddy told ANI.

"He entered the state today, coming from a red zone he should go into quarantine. Naidu, however, is trying to politicize the situation, he was playing politics through the Zoom app while he was in Hyderabad, and suddenly he came today in a big convoy. He should be quarantined as he has crossed a state border according to the rules, especially since he is coming from a red zone," the Andhra government's Chief Whip added.

(TDP) on Monday said that its party cadres welcoming Chandrababu Naidu was not a planned move and had happened despite the Chief warning party leaders and workers to abstain from holding any function to welcome him back to the state.

"It was not planned. Chandrababu Naidu had himself made it clear to party cadres not to come and welcome him. But despite that some of our party cadres came out on the roads to greet him. It was a spontaneous response from the cadre who had been missing their leader for the past two months due to the lockdown," K Pattabhiram, TDP spokesperson told ANI here.

"Naidu had obtained permission from the DGPs of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. We had not asked anyone to gather to welcome him," he added.

The TDP leader further slammed the ruling YSRCP for targeting its chief and said, "YSRCP MLAs Madhusudan Reddy and RK Roja and party MP and senior leader Vijayasai Reddy had violated lockdown norms and roamed among the people. TDP leader respects the laws, we are going to celebrate our party plenary through webinar due to lockdown. That is how responsible TDP is."