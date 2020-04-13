After outrage by Kavita Krishnan, Prashant Bhushan, UP police says woman threw children into river after argument with husband

As the country struggles to cope with COVID-19 outbreak, several fake news are doing the rounds. One such news doing rounds yesterday was reports claiming that a woman from Uttar Pradesh threw her five children in the Ganga River because she could not find food during the ongoing lockdown.

The news was shared by Supreme Court advocate Prashant Bhushan and activist Kavita Krishnan, which was then published by Outlook. But, Uttar Pradesh Police later clarified that the woman threw her five children into the Ganga after an argument with her husband.