Wire vs Yogi: Shashi Tharoor asks Prakash Javadekar to 'intervene' in 'fake news' case against Siddharth Vardarajan

Amid the uproar over the case against The Wire Founder-Editor Siddharth Varadarajan for allegedly spreading 'fake news' against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor asks Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar to intervene in the matter.

Tharoor was responding to Tuku Varadrajan's ( Siddharth's brother) tweet.

"I've known Siddharth Vardarajan for a long time and consider him one of the most able, most strongly principled & courageous voices in the Indian media, even when we don't agree all the time. To prosecute him is indeed to persecute freedom of expression. Prakash Javdekar, pl intervene."