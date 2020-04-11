Siddharth Varadarajan's wife Nandini Sundar says people from Ayodhya came to serve notice amid lockdown

In a series of tweets, Nandini Sundar had said, “When it comes to the gross abuse of police power by the Adityanath administration in UP and its intolerance of press freedom, it is clear that Covid-19, the lockdown and social distancing make no difference whatsoever.”

She claimed around eight men had travelled from Ayodhya ‘prashasan’ to serve notice on Varadarajan. Nandini said that a person came around at 2 pm on April 10 and would not give his name. She asked him to leave but he refused.

Nandini also claimed two men in uniform also did not have any masks and among them only two identified themselves. “On insisting, they gave plainclothesman’s name as Chanderbhan Yadav, not designation. Cops said they’d driven from Ayodhya for this essential service!”, she tweeted.