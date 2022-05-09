After outcry, IndiGo expresses 'regret' to family of disabled child refused entry, but stands by decision

CEO of IndiGo Ronojoy Dutta has expressed regret over the incident wherein a specially abled teen was not allowed to board a flight for not displaying “normal” behaviour. He also offered to buy an electric wheelchair for the teenager.

"Throughout the check-in and boarding process our intent of course was to carry the family, however, at the boarding area the teenager was visibly in panic. While providing courteous and compassionate service to our customers is of paramount importance to us, the airport staff, in line with the safety guidelines, were forced to make a difficult decision as to whether this commotion would carry forward aboard the aircraft," a statement from IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said.

"Having reviewed all aspects of this incident, we as an organization are of the view that we made the best possible decision under difficult circumstances," it said.

"We offer our sincere regrets to the affected family for the unfortunate experience and as a small token of our appreciation of their lifelong dedication would like to offer to purchase an electric wheelchair for their son," the statement added.

Earlier, Union Aviation Minister Jyotirada Scindia had said he is investigating a domestic airline after it allegedly refused to let a disabled teenager board its flight.

The airline's staff told the teenager's parents that he was a risk to other passengers. The incident sparked widespread outrage with many calling out the airline for discriminatory behaviour.

Scindia on Monday promised "appropriate action", saying he was personally investigating the incident.

"There is zero tolerance towards such behaviour. No human being should have to go through this," he wrote on Twitter.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has also sought a report from the airline.

The action came after the harrowing ordeal of the family was widely shared on social media, triggering massive outrage.

IndiGo, in an earlier statement, had said the child posed a threat to other passengers' safety. It stressed that it takes pride in being "inclusive" and refuted suggestions of discriminatory behaviour.

"In-view of the safety of passengers, a specially-abled child could not board the flight with his family on May 7, as he was in a state of panic. The ground staff waited for him to calm down till the last minute, but to no avail," said the airline.

Manisha Gupta, a fellow passenger and a witness to the scene, wrote about the incident in an elaborate Facebook post.

