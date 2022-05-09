IndiGo staff mistreats disabled child; 'Will investigate myself,' says Aviation Minister Scindia

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday issued a stern warning to IndiGo after the airlines allegedly refused an adolescent boy with special needs from boarding the plane along with his parents at Ranchi airport.

"There is zero tolerance towards such behaviour. No human being should have to go through this! Investigating the matter by myself, post which appropriate action will be taken," the minister wrote on Twitter.

The action comes after the harrowing ordeal of the family was widely shared on social media, triggering massive outrage.

The minister shared a tweet by one Abhinandan Mishra, a passenger who was present at the time of the incident. Mishra said that a special needs child, arrived at the Ranchi airport, already in a lot of discomfort and anxiety. While the parents tried to calm the child down, other passengers asked the parents if they needed help.

However, the IndiGo staff told the parents that if the child does not quieten down, they will not be allowed to board the flight.

IndiGo, in a statement, said the child posed a threat to other passengers' safety. It stressed that it takes pride in being "inclusive" and refuted suggestions of discriminatory behaviour.

"In-view of the safety of passengers, a specially-abled child could not board the flight with his family on May 7, as he was in a state of panic. The ground staff waited for him to calm down till the last minute, but to no avail," said the airline.

Aviation regulator DGCA has also started a probe and asked the airline to submit a report.

DGCA chief Arun Kumar told PTI that the regulator has sought a report from IndiGo on this matter.

"The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is probing this incident and it will take appropriate action," he said.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 10:06 AM IST