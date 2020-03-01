After 'goli maaron...' slogans from supporters, Amit Shah announces new number 9727294294 for refugees to support CAA

“Mamata Didi goes to everyone and says ‘Didi ke bolo’ but all are silent, I say don’t stay quiet say Didi Ar noi onnoi. We have to fight corruption,” said Shah while countering the TMC Government’s ‘Didi ke bolo’ outreach programme to solve issues of governance. Shah also lashed out at Mamata’s nephew and MP Abhishek Banerjee while making references to dynasty politics saying that he will not take over as Chief Minister. Shah also made references to the allegations against of extortion, syndicate raj and corruption within the TMC government.

The Union Home Minister spoke with an air of confidence as he laid emphasis on the BJP voters in Bengal who helped the saffron party win 18 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 out of 42 seats. With the upcoming elections to 100 civic bodies next month and the Assembly elections in 2021, Shah attempted to strike a chord saying that the need of the hour was for BJP to come into Bengal. “Give Bengal to us, in 5 years we will make it ‘sonar Bangla’(golden Bengal). Ransacking property and extortion will all be stopped. Anyone troubling the public will not be spared,” said Shah.

The Ram temple issue was also mentioned with an effort to consolidate the saffron party’s vote bank which is largely the Hindu community. “Modiji helped to take forward building the Ram Mandir. (Asks people to chant Jai Shree Ram).You gave Modi the strength, in a few months a mandir that touches the sky will come up in Ayodhya,” added the Union Home Minister.

Hours before Shah’s arrival, Mamata Banerjee tweeted, “Today on UN ‘Zero Discrimination Day’, it pains me to witness the politics of discrimination being woven into the fabric of India. Let us pledge to uproot all forms of division based on caste, creed and religion from our society. We will never stand for discrimination of any kind.”