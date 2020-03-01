'Amit Shah's hands soaked in blood...': Left-leaning student unions, leaders hit streets to protest against CAA ahead of Shah's West Bengal visit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee’s bastion on Sunday, to take part in a series of events, with the main focus being the pro-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rally.

The public rally at Shahid Minar in the heart of the city was not just the launch pad for the BJP’s CAA campaign, but it was also to end what they call the TMC government’s misrule in West Bengal with an eye on the 2021 Assembly elections.

Protests began from outside the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in the northern outskirts of Kolkata, where Left supporters showed black flags to Shah outside gate number 1.

Demonstrators belonging to Left parties and student organisations hit the streets to protest his visit to the state capital. CPI (M) legislator Sujan Chakraborty led a protest rally in Jadavpur area in the southern part of the city.