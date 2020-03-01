'Amit Shah's hands soaked in blood...': Left-leaning student unions, leaders hit streets to protest against CAA ahead of Shah's West Bengal visit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee’s bastion on Sunday, to take part in a series of events, with the main focus being the pro-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rally.
The public rally at Shahid Minar in the heart of the city was not just the launch pad for the BJP’s CAA campaign, but it was also to end what they call the TMC government’s misrule in West Bengal with an eye on the 2021 Assembly elections.
Protests began from outside the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in the northern outskirts of Kolkata, where Left supporters showed black flags to Shah outside gate number 1.
Demonstrators belonging to Left parties and student organisations hit the streets to protest his visit to the state capital. CPI (M) legislator Sujan Chakraborty led a protest rally in Jadavpur area in the southern part of the city.
As BJP supporters eagerly waited to hear Shah’s speech at Shahid Minar grounds, workers belonging to the CPIM and other Left organisations protested, alleging Shah was complicit in the recent clashes in New Delhi.
Protests were also seen at Moulali, Entally and Park Circus areas in central Kolkata and Gariahat, and Jadavpur in South Kolkata.
Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor and urban development minister Firhad Hakim said the TMC is undeterred by Shah’s visit. "Let him come, many have come and gone they cannot do anything, people have faith in our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee," said Firhad Hakkim.
“Amit Shah, who has his hands soaked in the blood in the Delhi clashes, is unwelcome in Bengal. Mamata Banerjee, by allowing him to address a rally, has revealed the hidden understanding between the BJP and TMC,” Sujan Chakraborty said.
The Police made elaborate security arrangements, including surveillance using drones, to avoid untoward incidents. Protesters were not allowed to reach the airport gate through which Shah came out. The Police have also cordoned off the venue of the BJP’s rally.
Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had faced widespread protests during his two-day visit to the city for a public rally.
