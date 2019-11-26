After Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar resign, Governor appoints BJP's Kalidas Kolambkar as pro tem speaker

Soon after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar resigned, BJP's Kalidas Kolambkar was on Tuesday appointed as the pro-tem speaker of Maharashtra Assembly by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Eight-time Wadala MLA Kolambkar was one of the candidates recommended for the post to the governor.

"The governor has administered oath to Kolambkar as pro-tem speaker of the assembly. Kolambkar will administer oath to remaining 287 MLAs during the assembly session," said an official from Raj Bhavan.