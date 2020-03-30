After epic Arnab 'Print' spoof, José Covaco has a hilarious take on Shekhar Gupta's 'Tomorrow'

We live in uncertain times. With India in a lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, journalist Shekhar Gupta recently spoke about two rather depressing truisms, that "tomorrow never comes", and the cheerful idea that we all die, in the long run.
He said this while penning an article for Business Standard titled, Because, tomorrow always comes", and video footage of a conversation with Gupta also seems to indicate that tomorrow may or may not dawn.
If the quarantine blues are getting to you, we suggest that you watch the original video. It may not give you hope, but it will definitely give context.
We must add that in all fairness, his ultimate message was not quite as gloomy. But when one of the funniest people on the internet, José Covaco, gets a hold of the video and creates a spoof version, it gets a lot more entertaining.
On a call to find out when his groceries will be delivered, Covaco learns that "there will be a tomorrow that will never come". However, he is also told that "there will be a tomorrow", but that "there is no tomorrow". In the edited video, Gupta can be seen suggesting that he live for today, and call again tomorrow for an update.
And with that convoluted summary in mind, we urge you to watch the video below.
This is not the first time Covaco has made a spoof video based on strange statements made by journalists.
At the end of last year, when Arnab Goswami proceeded to use the word "print" about a hundred times in order to make a point about print journalism, Covaco saw it as the perfect time to call "Arnab Tech Support" about his malfunctioning printer.
