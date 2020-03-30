After epic Arnab 'Print' spoof, José Covaco has a hilarious take on Shekhar Gupta's 'Tomorrow'

We live in uncertain times. With India in a lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, journalist Shekhar Gupta recently spoke about two rather depressing truisms, that "tomorrow never comes", and the cheerful idea that we all die, in the long run.

He said this while penning an article for Business Standard titled, Because, tomorrow always comes", and video footage of a conversation with Gupta also seems to indicate that tomorrow may or may not dawn.

If the quarantine blues are getting to you, we suggest that you watch the original video. It may not give you hope, but it will definitely give context.