 Rajasthan Congress Alleges Mass Deletion Of Party Supporters' Names From Voter List
Rajasthan Congress Alleges Mass Deletion Of Party Supporters' Names From Voter List

Speaking to the media at the state Congress headquarters on Monday, Dotasara said that a conspiracy is being hatched to delete 20,000 to 25,000 votes in each assembly constituency under the pretext of ASD (absent, shifted, dead) in the SIR. These votes belong exclusively to the Congress.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 07:53 PM IST
Jaipur: Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasara has alleged that names of voters with Congress ideology are being deleted on a large scale in the Special Intensive Voter List Revision (SIR) program going on in Rajasthan.

“There is 100% discrepancy in the A (absent), 50% in the S (shifted), and 50% in the D (dead). People's names are being arbitrarily deleted by labeling them absent, shifted, or dead. Later, when the individuals contact the BLO with their documents, they are just told to look into it and see if they can add them,” said Dotasara.

He alleged that this is happening in areas where the Congress party has a strong vote share. The party will expose the entire process in December and will reveal the number of deleted.

Calling for a major protest on the issue, the PCC President informed that an important meeting of the state executive and all district presidents has been called on November 29th to review the SIR. The meeting will discuss future strategies and assign new tasks to the district presidents. He alleged that booth-level officers (BLOs) are acting arbitrarily. Congress has appointed Booth Level Agents (BLAs) at 52,000 booths, but the BLOs don't even consult them, instead dismissing them. Congress will launch a major movement on this issue.

