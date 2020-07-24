After demise of Lalji Tandon, President Kovind appoints Anandiben Patel as MP Governor

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon recently passed away after being on a ventilator for many days. The BJP stalwart had been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Uttar Pradesh's capital on June 11 after suffering breathing problems and other complications. He had been 85.

In view of his worsening health, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel had been given the additional charge of Madhya Pradesh last month. Now, on Friday, President Ram Nath Kovind appointed her as the Governor of Uttar Pradesh. Patel will continue to discharge the functions of the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, in addition to her own duties, until regular arrangements for the office are made.