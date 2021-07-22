After Dainik Bhaskar raids, I-T Dept conducts search in offices and residences linked to Bharat Samachar

The Income Tax department is conducting a search in the offices and residences of Bharat Samachar News channel and its promoters and Editor-in-Chief. The update comes on the heel of reports that raids were being conducted against media group Dainik Bhaskar. The multi-city raids across Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Gujarat are over tax evasion allegations.
According to an update shared by Bharat Samachar on their Twitter handle, raids have been conducted at the media organisation's office. Alongside, the residences of Editor in Chief Brijesh Mishra's house and state head Virendra Singh have also reportedly been raided. The shared update indicates that raids have been conducted in the houses of Bharat Samachar employees.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot reacted sharply to the searches, slamming the Narendra Modi-led government for being unable to "tolerate even the slightest criticism". The ruling party, he contended, was attempting to gag the press. "Income tax raid on the offices of Dainik Bhaskar newspaper and Bharat Samachar news channel is an attempt to suppress the media," he opined.
"By taking such an action and suppressing the media, the Modi government wants to send a message that if they don't become 'Godi media' their voice will be crushed," he alleged.
Further details awaited.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)