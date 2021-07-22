After Dainik Bhaskar raids, I-T Dept conducts search in offices and residences linked to Bharat Samachar

The Income Tax department is conducting a search in the offices and residences of Bharat Samachar News channel and its promoters and Editor-in-Chief. The update comes on the heel of reports that raids were being conducted against media group Dainik Bhaskar. The multi-city raids across Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Gujarat are over tax evasion allegations.

According to an update shared by Bharat Samachar on their Twitter handle, raids have been conducted at the media organisation's office. Alongside, the residences of Editor in Chief Brijesh Mishra's house and state head Virendra Singh have also reportedly been raided. The shared update indicates that raids have been conducted in the houses of Bharat Samachar employees.