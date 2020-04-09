After 'Coronavirus' and 'Covid', another baby named 'Lockdown' welcomed by Madhya Pradesh couple

In Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh, a couple has named their baby boy 'Lockdown', as India leads its fight against the global pandemic coronavirus by a 21-day lockdown until April 15.

Manju Mail gave birth to a boy on Monday, April 6 in Bacheri village which is about 30 kms away from Sheopur's district headquarters.

The couple asked the hospital staff to use the name 'Lockdown' on their child's birth certificate.

"Yes, he is Lockdown, as he was born during the lockdown period," Manju said.

“My son and our family will remember this time of crisis throughout our life. It is a significant name. The whole world is using lockdown as a means to steam this pandemic. We should not take Lockdown slightly," said Raghunath, husband of Manju.

Earlier, there were reports of babies born in March-April named 'Corona' and 'Covid'.