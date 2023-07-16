After Congress' Support On Delhi Ordinance, AAP To Attend Bengaluru Opposition Meet

CM Arvind Kejriwal | PTI

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced its attendance at the upcoming Opposition meeting scheduled for July 17 and 18 in Bengaluru. Raghav Chadha, a leader of the party, shared this decision after the political affairs committee (PAC) meeting at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence.

During a press conference, Raghav Chadha stated that senior party leaders, including AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, party MP Sanjay Singh, and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, will be present at the Bengaluru meeting.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Congress's support on Delhi ordinance

This decision follows the Congress party's show of support to AAP and their stance against the central government's ordinance regarding the control of administrative services in Delhi.

Expressing gratitude for Congress' decision, AAP leader Raghav Chadha considered its strong opposition to the Delhi ordinance as a positive development. Previously, the AAP had stated that they would participate in the meeting only if the Congress extended support in opposing the Delhi ordinance in Parliament.

In a prior gathering of fifteen Opposition parties in Patna on June 23, discussions were held to devise a collaborative plan to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party. However, during the subsequent press conference, the AAP chose not to participate, citing the Congress' hesitancy in committing to support their opposition against the ordinance.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)