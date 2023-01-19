After clean chit to officers in Rajasthan paper leaks case, Pilot calls CM Gehlot 'Jadugar'

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot | Photo Credit: PTI

Jaipur: The war of words between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Mr Sachin Pilot in the paper leak case continued for the third day. On Wednesday, Mr Pilot made a scathing attack on Mr Gehlot’s clean chit to officers and leaders on the issue and said, “Now it is being said that no officer is responsible. The paper was locked in the vault. How did the paper kept in the vault reach the candidates outside? This is witchcraft.”

Addressing a public meeting in Gudha, Rajasthan, Mr Pilot expressed regret that paper leaks are happening in the state and that action would have to be taken by fixing the responsibility for this. “It is not possible that no officer is responsible, someone sure is,” said Mr Pilot.

He also raised questions on giving political appointments to officers and said that senior officers retire at 5 in the evening and are appointed on some other post at 12 in the night. It would have been better if the Congress worker had gotten the post instead of the officers.

Interestingly, CM Gehlot is known as the ‘jadugar’ in the state. He had given clean chit to the leaders and officers on Tuesday and claimed that no officer or leader were involved in this. However, MrGehlot had said action in the paper leak case was taken against the ringleaders.

He exhorted people to come forward with information or names so that action could be taken against them, as well.

