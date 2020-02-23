After CAA protest turns violent in Lucknow, rapid action force deployed; internet suspended

Lucknow: Violence broke out in Aligarh city of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday evening between police and anti-citizenship law protesters in the Uparkot Kotwali area which left two persons injured in firing. A police vehicle was vandalised and some police officers were also injured.

A Rapid Action Force (RAF) of UP Police has been deployed in the communally sensitive district which has witnessed massive protests since last December.

By 6 pm internet services had been suspended in Aligarh for six hours. This suspension might extend beyond midnight.