After being accused of spreading propaganda by Sambit Patra, Shabana Azmi says 'only word I used was Heartbreaking'

On Tuesday evening, veteran Bollywood actor Shabana Azmi shared a photograph of two children holding each other with the caption, ‘heartbreaking’. Assuming that she had posted the picture based on the migrant crisis that has hit India, a number of Twitter users started schooling her saying that the picture was fake. Some even called her out for 'fake propaganda'. Responding to the tweets, Shabana Azmir wrote, "How is it propaganda? The only word I used was Heartbreaking."
On Wednesday, Shabana Azmi responded to the spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party, Sambit Patra's tweet that read: "Heartbreaking Propaganda even during Difficult times!!"
Check out her reply here:
Veteran journalist Kanchan Gupta had even shared the same picture on his timeline, saying, “So a 2 January 2019 photo from 'Naya' #Pakistan resurfaces in #India on 19 May 2020. Heart took a rather long time to break, innit? #TyrannyOfDistance.”
The migrant crisis has continued to plague India. Life under the nation-wide COVID-19 lockdown has been challenging for migrants. Lakhs of migrant laborers have been travelling back home from different states as they are running out of food and have no way to earn their bread.
Former Union Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha will stage a sit-in protest over migrant workers' issue at Rajghat, New Delhi amid the coronavirus induced lockdown.
Talking about his protest, Sinha had said, “For the last 50 days, the migrant workers from all over the country have been forced to walk back home. Many of them have lost their lives. Now, the Centre is blaming state governments but it is the Government of India which haven’t made the adequate arrangements."
He further said that the Shramik Special trains are inadequate and in the States like Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh which are ruled by BJP, the migrants are being lathi-charged at the borders.
