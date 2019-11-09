After Art 370 and Ayodhya verdict, clamour grows for BJP’s final core pledge – the Uniform Civil Code

Since it was formed in 1984, the BJP has had three core pledges. Get rid of Article 370, make a temple at the ‘disputed land’ and finally pass a Uniform Civil Code.

With the two boxes checked, the all eyes will be on the Modi-Shah duo to galvanise the cadre for a final push which would result in BJP completing its promise.

The 2019 Lok Sabha manifesto stated: “We will explore all possibilities within the framework of the Constitution and necessary efforts required to facilitate the expeditious construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.”

Now with the Supreme Court passing its Ayodhya verdict, the big on the UCC becomes more relevant.

Meanwhile, the Defence Minister said that time has come for the UCC.

"Aa gaya samay (Time has come)," he told reporters here when asked about the UCC.

The Delhi High Court on Monday will hear a bunch of petitions seeking implementation of the UCC. A division bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Harishankar will hear the matter on November 15.

The UCC would put in place a set of laws to govern the personal matters of the citizen irrespective of their religion.

In May, the court had asked the Centre and the Law Commission to file their affidavit on the PIL regarding the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code.

The manifesto said: “Article 44 of the Constitution lists Uniform Civil Code as one of the Directive Principles of State Policy. The BJP believes that there cannot be gender equality until India adopts a Uniform Civil Code which protects the rights of all women. The BJP reiterates its stand to draft a Uniform Civil Code drawing upon the best traditions and harmonising them with the modern times.”

VHP’s Vinod Bansal had said on August 5 after Article 370 was abrogated: “ “For the first time, we have a government which is sincere to Indian values, culture, traditions and national interest. What we have achieved by scrapping Article 370 is historic. We have high hopes that we will now move more positively and in concrete terms on Ram mandir and the Uniform Civil Code.”.

What is the UCC?

The UCC is an ongoing debate which states that there should be a single seat of laws that govern all personal matters of all citizens irrespective of their religion.

