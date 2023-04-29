 After ANI, NDTV's Twitter handle locked, channel says it is working with Twitter to resolve issue
After ANI, NDTV's Twitter handle locked, channel says it is working with Twitter to resolve issue

Earlier, Twitter blocked news agency ANI's official twitter handle citing it is under-age.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 29, 2023, 05:31 PM IST
After ANI, NDTV's Twitter handle locked, channel says it is working with Twitter to resolve issue | Twitter

After news agency ANI's Twitter handle, NDTV's Twitter account was locked by Twitter.

NDTV wrote in a tweet that they are working with Twitter to restore @ndtv account. All its other handles are functional as of now. The exact reason for its account not working has not been mentioned by NDTV in its tweet.

NDTV wrote in a tweet, "We are working with Twitter to restore @ndtv account. Please follow @ndtvfeed for news alerts and updates."

Earlier, Twitter blocked news agency ANI's official twitter handle. Taking to the microblogging site, ANI Editor Smita Prakash shared the news stating that Twitter has blocked ANI's account citing it is 'under 13 year's of age'. Earlier ANI's gold tick was taken away and substituted with a blue tick and now it has been locked.

The news agency has 7.6 million followers on Twitter. Its other Twitter handles like ANI Digital, ANI UP/Uttarakhand, ANI MP/CG?Rajasthan are functional.

Smita Prakash wrote, "So those who follow @ANI bad news, @Twitter has locked out India’s largest news agency which has 7.6 million followers and sent this mail - under 13 years of age! Our gold tick was taken away, substituted with blue tick and now locked out. @elonmusk"

Twitter blocks news wire agency ANI's account for being 'under age', netizens react
