After Amit Shah, NSUI's Nagesh Kariyappa flies missing person complaint against PM Modi, BJP top brass

New Delhi: The National Students Union of India (NSUI) has filed a 'missing person' report with the Delhi Police against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several of his Cabinet ministers, accusing them of running away amid the Covid-19 crisis.

The move by the student wing of the Congress came just two days after a similar complaint was filed against Union minister Amit Shah over the 'disappearance of the country's Home Minister at the time of the pandemic'.

The latest missing person report was filed by NSUI General Secretary Nagesh Kariyappa against Modi, Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Smriti Irani, S. Jaishankar, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Dharmendra Pradhan, Narendra Singh Tomar, Prakash Javadekar, Harsh Vardhan and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at the Parliament Street police station here.