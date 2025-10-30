'Jo Log 'Naamdaar' Hai Woh Is 'Kaamdaar' Ko Gaali To Denge': PM Modi Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi's 'Dance' Remarks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | X @ANI

Muzaffarpur: Hitting out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday described them as “naamdaars” (dynasts) who cannot digest their food without “abusing a kaamdaar” (worker).

Responding to Rahul Gandhi’s recent remark that the Prime Minister could “even dance” for votes, PM Modi said, “Both of them hurled abuses at Modi non-stop yesterday. Those who are naamdaars will obviously abuse a kaamdaar. They cannot digest their food without it. Abusing Dalits and backward classes is something these naamdaars consider their birthright. They can’t tolerate that a person from a poor, backward family, who once sold tea, has reached this position today.”

#WATCH | Muzaffarpur, Bihar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "... In Bihar's electoral battle, there is now a pair of Yuvraajs who consider themselves Yuvraajs. They have opened shops of false promises. One is the Yuvraaj of India's most corrupt family, and the other is the…

The Prime Minister also took a swipe at the two opposition leaders, Tejashwi and Rahul Gandhi, calling them “yuvrajs” (princes), one from the country’s most corrupt family and the other from Bihar’s most corrupt family.

“In Bihar’s political battlefield, a duo of yuvrajs has opened a shop of false promises. One is the prince of India’s most corrupt family, and the other is the prince of Bihar’s most corrupt family. Both are out on bail in scams worth thousands of crores,” PM Modi said, addressing an election rally.

He emphasised that both the Union and the Bihar government's commitment to the state's women's empowerment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the issue has not only been a top priority for him, but Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Citing government schemes that have benefited women across the country, PM Modi noted that the government has provided tap water connections, free gas connections, and free ration, so that their "hardships" are reduced.

"Whether it is Narendra or Nitish, women’s empowerment has always been our priority. We provided permanent houses to the poor, and registered them in the names of women. We gave tap water connections, free gas connections, and free ration so that our sisters’ hardships would be reduced," the Prime Minister said.

Earlier, citing the misgovernance of the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress party in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described their rule in five words, stating “Katta, Kroorta, Katuta, Kushasan and Corruption.”

Explaining the meaning, the Prime Minister said the word “katta” refers to a place where cruelty prevails and law and order break down.

"RJD-Congress can be identified by five things. What have the RJD-Congress done? I will tell you about these five words- Katta, Kroorta, Katuta, Kushasan, and Corruption... Where there is 'katta', where cruelty reigns, there the law breaks down," PM Modi said.

The Bihar assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.

