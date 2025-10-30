'Those Who Looted Railway...': PM Modi Fires Salvos At Lalu Yadav At Muzaffarpur Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday fired salvos at Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, calling them "yuvrajs (princes)" of corruption. He also accused them of running a "shop of false promises."

Speaking at an election rally in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, PM Modi said that Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav represent "two of the most corrupt families" in India and Bihar, and both are out on bail in multi-crore scams.

"In Bihar's electoral battle, there are two young men who consider themselves yuvrajs. They have opened shops of false promises. One is the yuvraj of India's most corrupt family, and the other is the yuvraj of Bihar's most corrupt family. Both of them are out on bail in scams worth thousands of crores of rupees," he said.

PM Modi expressed confidence that the NDA will achieve its biggest victory in the state.

"Today, every survey is clearly revealing one thing: the RJD and Congress are going to suffer their biggest defeat ever in this election. All surveys are also indicating that the NDA is going to secure its biggest victory in this election. In this very election, the RJD and Congress are going to win the fewest seats ever. This new history is being created by the youth of Bihar, the women of Bihar, the farmers of Bihar, and the fishermen of Bihar, and this has deeply frightened the RJD and Congress," PM Modi said.

"In their manifesto, they are making statements that are nothing but lies. They are boasting so much that even their own supporters are finding it difficult to digest. I was watching how the youth of Bihar are mocking these people on social media. These RJD and Congress members are committing the sin of underestimating the intellectual capacity of the people of Bihar," he added.

Targeting RJD chief Lalu Yadav, PM Modi asked, "Those who 'looted' the railway, will they develop connectivity in Bihar?" He added that RJD 'goons' used to 'loot' vehicle showrooms during the 'jungle raj' in Bihar.