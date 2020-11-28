After Ahmed Patel's demise, Congress appoints Pawan Bansal as AICC Treasurer

Three days after the death of veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel, party chief Sonia Gandhi on Saturday gave the role of party's treasurer to former Railway Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal.

"Congress President has assigned the additional responsibility of party treasurer to Bansal, in-charge Administration, as an interim measure to look after the duties of treasurer with immediate effect," General Secretary K.C. Venugopal said in a statement.

Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for the COVID-19, breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of Wednesday, his son Faisal confirmed. He was 71.

Patel, also the Treasurer of the Indian National Congress, had tested positive for the COVID-19 on October 1 and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on November 15.

On October 1, Patel, while disclosing that he was tested positive for the COVID-19, had urged all those who came in contact with him in past few days to undergo self-isolation.