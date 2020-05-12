After a spike in positive cases, district collector declares Uran Taluka as red zone

After Panvel, the Raigad district collector has also declared Uran taluka under the Red Zone after a sudden spike in coronavirus positive cases in the last four days. With five new positive cases reported on May 12, the total coronavirus positive cases has reached 57 in Uran taluka.

Of the 57 positive cases reported, 53 positive cases are related to one fisherman of the Karanja village in Uran Taluka.

Five new positive cases reported on May 12 were those who had come in close contact with the fisherman.

Nidhi Chaudhary, the Raigad district collector declared Uran Taluka as Red zone after 48 positive cases surfaced in just three days. As per the Central government report, Raigad district is under the Orange zone. However, due to a sudden rise in positive cases, parts of the district are now under the Red zone.

An official from the collector office said that so far, they have traced 53 coronavirus positive people who had come close to the fisherman.

After 21 people contracted the virus, 27 more tested positive on Monday followed by five more on Tuesday.

“This is a classic example of how the virus spread if precaution is not taken,” said the official. He added that all of them have been admitted to MGM Hospital in Kamothe.

Meanwhile, with 9 new positive cases, the total positive cases under the Panvel Municipal Corporation reached 189. These positive cases are reported from New Panvel, Kharghar, and Kalamboli.

The total positive cases in Navi Mumbai, including Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Panvel Municipal Corporation, Uran Taluka and Panvel Grameen, crossed 1100 on Tuesday.