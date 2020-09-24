After 8 months of formation, Congress body to meet in Jaipur

Jaipur: Eight months after it was formed, the Public Manifesto Committee of the Congress would hold its meeting in Jaipur on Friday. The committee will review the works of all departments, take stock of the implementation of promises made in the election manifesto and also take feedback of the works of all ministers.

The meeting comes close on the heels of the political turmoil that had rocked the state just weeks ago. It would be interesting to see the report card prepared by the committee because the rebel faction led by former deputy CM Sachin Pilot had alleged that the government was not working in accordance with the promises that they had made to the public.

In fact, Congress had taken inputs from the public before drafting its election manifesto for the assembly elections held in 2018 and termed it as Jan Ghoshna Patra (public manifesto).

Now, the government is scheduled to present its performance report as per its manifesto on October 2, thereby necessitating the panel to meet and prepare the same.

State in-charge for Congress Ajay Maken had made an announcement to this effect during this visit to the state. He had also asked all ministers to prepare the works done by their respective departments.

Chhattisgarh Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu who is the chairman of the committee will reach Jaipur on Friday along with Congress MP Amar Singh who is also the member of the committee.

According to the state president Govind Singh Dotasara, the report card is almost ready and would be presented before the public on October 2. Apart from the promises of the public manifesto, it would also put forth the other major achievements of the Gehlot government.

The Congress high command had formed a committee headed by Chhattisgarh home minister Tamradhwaj Sahu to oversee the job. Its first meeting was held on February 16, 2020. But a lot has changed since then in the government and Congress in Rajasthan.