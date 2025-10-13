'After 2027, Justice Will Be Ensured In 3 Years,' Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah - VIDEO

Union Home and Cooperatives Minister Amit Shah | ANI

Jaipur: Terming the implementation of three new criminal codes as the biggest reform of the 21st century in the country, the Union Home and Cooperatives Minister Amit Shah has said that after the full implementation of the three new criminal laws introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, abolishing 160-year-old laws, justice will be ensured up to the Supreme Court in any FIR within three years.

“After the complete implementation of the three new criminal laws by the year 2027, our judicial system will become the most modern criminal justice system in the world. Often, people don't get justice for 25 to 30 years. The new criminal laws will ensure timely and accessible justice for the people of the country," said Shah, addressing a gathering after inaugurating an exhibition to commemorate one year of implementation of new criminal laws in Jaipur on Monday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He said that Prime Minister Modi has made numerous changes in the country to improve the ease of living, and with the implementation of these new laws, there will be ease of justice as well. In just one year, more than 50% of chargesheets in the country have been filed on time. This will reach 90% in the next year, claimed the home minister.

Elaborating on the process of the implementation of new laws, Shah said that through the Home Ministry, all states are being assisted and guided to implement the laws, and training of police and judicial officers, FSL, and prison staff has also been completed.

He said that the new codes define terrorism, mob lynching, organized crime, and digital crime for the first time in our judicial system and establish time limits in over 29 areas. The law provides that victims must be updated within 90 days, and chargesheets must be filed within 60 days. Along with this, a provision for trial in absentia has been made for sentencing for absconders.

Read Also BJP Bihar Chief Dilip Jaiswal Announces First Candidate List Tonight As NDA Confirms Unity Ahead Of...

Shah lauded the call of Swadeshi by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, "With the rollout of GST reforms and slashing the GST rates in 395 items, the government has made Diwali happy for the people, but I am requesting you to buy only Swadeshi articles on Diwali. The pledge of using only Swadeshi items by 140 crore people will make us the largest economy in the world.”

On the occasion, in the presence of Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, Amit Shah laid the foundation stone for projects worth ₹4 lakh crore of investment proposals received under the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024 and launched development projects worth approximately ₹9,600 crore.