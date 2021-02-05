Aero India-2021: Unprecedented success, says President Ram Nath Kovind

Bengaluru

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said Aero India 2021 is a living proof of India's ever-growing strength in the defence and aerospace sectors at the global level as curtains came down on the three-day event. He said the event will contribute towards strengthening India's self-reliance in the defence sector and establishing India as a manufacturer for the world, and it has exhibited that the global confidence in the country's capabilities is growing steadily.

"Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, I am happy that Aero India 2021 has been organised successfully.It has been held without compromising its spirit while following the COVID-appropriate norms," he said.

At the valedictory function at Air Force Station Yelahanka, Kovind praised the "courage and bravery" of the Indian Air Force pilots for displaying exemplary professionalism in protecting India's skies and strengthening the country's defence.

He said, "Aero India 2021 has been an unprecedented success. I am told that high-level delegations from 43 countries and exhibitors from 530 companies have participated in the event."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said aerospace sector will play an important role to reach the targets of domestic defence production of US $25 billion and exports of $5 billion by 2025. He said, "During the period 2015-2020, defence exports grew from Rs2,000 crore to Rs9,000 crore. The aerospace sector has an important role to play if we have to reach our targets of domestic defence production of USD 25 billion and exports of USD 5 billion by 2025."

