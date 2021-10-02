Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urges West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to increase ASHA workers' salaries

Kolkata: West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday has written a letter urging the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to increase the salary of ASHA workers.

“With the onset of Covid outbreak, the ASHA workers are also handling Covid related duties. Inspite of so much hard work, they are paid a meagre sum of Rs. 4,500/- per month. They live in hardship because it is very difficult to run the household in a paltry sum of Rs. 4,500/- per month. Further, I would also like to point out that the biggest festival season of Durga Puja is round the corner and they have not yet received the bonus,” read part of the letter.

In the letter, the Congress chief has also mentioned that the ASHA workers are spread all over the state and are supposed to perform duties regarding all kinds of vaccination including polio.

“They do door to door campaigns and spread awareness regarding all kinds of medical conditions with special focus on child and mother healthcare,” further read the letter.

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 10:25 PM IST