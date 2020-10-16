Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar apologises for calling the Congress a mentally retarded party

Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar on Wednesday apologised for calling the Congress a mentally retarded party.

On Wednesday, the National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled on Wednesday filed police complaints in different districts of Tamil Nadu against Khushbu Sundar, who has joined the BJP, for allegedly making derogatory remarks against people with disabilities, soon after which she apologised for "incorrect use of a couple of phrases".

According to reports, Sundar, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday after quitting the Congress, said she has exited a "mentally retarded" party. Speaking to reporters at the airport on her arrival in Chennai on October 14, Khushbu Sundar said she was prompted to respond in such a fashion in view of strong remarks made against her for leaving the party and joining the BJP. Sundar also claimed she was insulted in the Congress and wondered how the grand old outfit could do good for the nation when there was "no freedom to speak the truth" within the party.

According to a report by India Today, in her apology, Sundar said she dedicates herself to ensure that the voices of those with psychosocial disability are valued and heard, as they should be. "I have struggled with mental health concerns in my own family and have friends who are capable leaders, insightful and dynamic and living with bipolar disorder and depression. For their friendship and wisdom, I'm richer! Not just am I sensitive to diversity amongst people, but value it and have gained hugely from it," she said in a statement.

"I realise that many leaders in the past have also made similar references and as much as I am disappointed by the inadvertent distress that I have caused many, equally I am now determined to ensure that I do not repeat this ever, whatever the motivation. I also dedicate myself to ensure that the voices of those with psychosocial disability are valued and heard, as they should be," she added.