‘Accused should be chased, shot dead, like it happened in Hyderabad': Unnao rape victim's father

The tragic death of the Unnao gangrape victim led to nationwide outrage with protests erupting in several parts on Saturday and her family demanding justice and that that the perpetrators be "chased and killed" like in the Hyderabad encounter.

Victim’s father told the Indian Express that, “My only demand is that my daughter’s killers should be chased and shot dead, like it happened in Hyderabad. They should not come out of jail. I want them dead… Only then will her soul find peace. They (the accused) are powerful people, we won’t be safe if they are out of prison. They killed my daughter, and they can kill us too. I want them killed in an encounter."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured the grieving family of speedy justice, saying a fast track court would decide the case and all the accused persons were arrested. He later announced an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh for the family.