‘Accused should be chased, shot dead, like it happened in Hyderabad': Unnao rape victim's father

The tragic death of the Unnao gangrape victim led to nationwide outrage with protests erupting in several parts on Saturday and her family demanding justice and that that the perpetrators be "chased and killed" like in the Hyderabad encounter.
Victim’s father told the Indian Express that, “My only demand is that my daughter’s killers should be chased and shot dead, like it happened in Hyderabad. They should not come out of jail. I want them dead… Only then will her soul find peace. They (the accused) are powerful people, we won’t be safe if they are out of prison. They killed my daughter, and they can kill us too. I want them killed in an encounter."
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured the grieving family of speedy justice, saying a fast track court would decide the case and all the accused persons were arrested. He later announced an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh for the family.
“They say they will me give me a house, Rs 25 lakh cash… What will I do with that? She is gone, and is never coming back. They should have shown this concern when we actually needed it,” victim’s father told the Indian Express.
The woman, who was raped last year, was set on fire early Thursday morning when she was on her way to Raebareli in connection with the court case filed by her. Five accused persons, including two who had allegedly raped her, were arrested soon after.
The woman's brother also made a similar demand of killing the accused either in an encounter or by hanging. He said his sister will get justice only when all those responsible for her death "will go to the place where she has gone".
The body of the rape victim who succumbed to severe burn injuries in Delhi hospital arrives in her native village on Saturday. Brother of the victim along with other relatives reached the village with the body after 9.00 pm. There was an emotional outburst, as the family received the body in the presence of large number of people, including Samajwadi Party leaders.
