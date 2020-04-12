'Accused should be awarded life imprisonment': Senior advocate HS Phoolka on Punjab ASI's hand chopped off in Punjab

"I have spoken to doctors at PGI and surgery of ASI Harjeet Singh has already started. Police have registered attempt to murder case against the accused. This behavior is highly condemnable and the strictest action is being taken," she tweeted.

A policeman's hand was chopped off and few others were injured when a group of Nihangs (an armed order of the Sikh community) allegedly attacked them at a vegetable market in Punjab's Patiala district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place when restrictions are in place in the state due to the COVID-19 lockdown.According to Dinkar Gupta, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (ASI) Harjeet Singh's hand got cut off in the incident and he was immediately rushed to the PGI Chandigarh for surgery.Gupta spoke to PGI's Director who has deputed top plastic surgeons of PGI for the police officer's surgery, which has begun. The DGP said that the Nihang group will be arrested and action will be initiated against them soon.