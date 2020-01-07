ABVP activists admit on live TV they were armed with sticks during JNU violence

Anima Sonkar is Delhi State Joint Secretary of ABVP. This comes after, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) alleged that Left activists were involved in the attack on teachers and students at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Manish Jangid, secretary of the ABVP's JNU unit, alleged that "the attacks were carried out by Left activists in an organised way". "Masked persons carrying lathis barged inside the hostel, targeted the rooms of ABVP activists. They vandalised the rooms and when I ran to another wing of the hostel, they beat me with lathis till I fell unconscious. This happened around 3.30-4 pm (on Sunday)," Jangid told PTI. The ABVP leader claimed that he had suffered a fracture and his phone was damaged by the Left activists.

On Sunday, a mob of masked young people stormed the JNU campus in south Delhi and systematically targeted students in three hostels, unleashing mayhem with sticks, stones and iron rods, hitting inmates and breaking windows, furniture and personal belongings. They also attacked a women's hostel. Thirty-four people, JNUSU president Ghosh, were injured in the violence.