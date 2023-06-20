Absence of Fire Safety Measures in Indian Railways Highlighted In CCRS Annual Report

In its anual report for the year 2021- 2022, the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS) has drawn attention to the concerning state of fire safety measures in Indian Railways, specifically in local trains and MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) trains. The report reveals the absence of fire detection and suppression systems in these trains, posing a significant risk to the safety of millions of passengers.

Absence of fire safety measures in Local and MEMU Trains

When contacted, a senior railway official said fire detection and suppression systems are not available in MEMU and EMU trains, authorities concerned are working on it. Similarly a WR official also said that work of installation of fire detection system in local trains are on.

Read Also Mumbai Division of Indian Railways Introduces Nursing Pods to Support Breastfeeding Women During...

The Mumbai suburban system, alone, caters to a staggering daily passenger load of approximately 70 lakh (7 million) passengers. Despite this heavy congestion, local train coaches lack vital fire safety features such as heat and smoke detectors in passenger areas. The CCRS emphasises the urgent need for their installation, along with an interface to the Main Control Panel (MCP) that would trigger an immediate power supply disconnection upon smoke detection. Such measures would effectively prevent the spread of fire caused by short circuits or other hazards.

Critical areas lacking smoke and heat detectors

The report further highlights critical areas within local trains, such as electrical cubicles and panel rooms, which remain devoid of smoke cum heat detectors. The installation of Optical Fiber-based Linear Heat Detectors in these vulnerable areas is proposed as an essential step to mitigate fire incidents. These detectors would significantly enhance the prevention and early detection of fires.

Equipping trains with automatic fire suppression systems

Moreover, the report raises concerns about the fire load (fire heat release rate) of local train coaches, considering their substantial daily commuter capacity. To ensure passenger safety, the CCRS strongly recommends equipping all trains with Automatic Fire Suppression systems. These systems would not only promptly detect fires at their incipient stages but also enable swift control and suppression without relying on human intervention, thereby potentially saving lives.

The current provision of fire extinguishers solely in the motorman/guard cabs at both ends of the trains is deemed inadequate. The report stresses the need for a reinforced protection system to address this deficiency effectively.

Importance of CCTV cameras and recording devices

Additionally, the CCRS suggests the installation of CCTV cameras with recording capabilities in all coaches of Indian Railways. These cameras would function as vital evidence-gathering tools in case of fire incidents or other emergencies. To protect the recorded footage, storage devices similar to the black boxes used in airplanes are recommended. Locating these storage devices in the under frame of the coaches, which is less prone to damage during fires, is proposed as a suitable solution.

Passenger activist Samir Zaveri has expressed concerns regarding the implementation of fire safety recommendations provided by the Commission of Railway Safety in its annual report for 2021-2022. He emphasizes that the railway authorities should prioritize the swift adoption of these recommendations to ensure the safety of lakhs (hundreds of thousands) of daily passengers.