Mumbai Division of Indian Railways Introduces Nursing Pods to Support Breastfeeding Women During Travel | FPJ

Mumbai: In a significant initiative aimed at providing comfort and support to breastfeeding women, the Mumbai division of Indian Railways has announced the installation of 13 state-of-the-art Nursing Pods at seven major railway stations. These dedicated spaces, set up under the National Initiative for Feeding and Resting Infrastructure for Stations (NINFRIS) policy, will serve as safe and comfortable zones for mothers to breastfeed their infants while traveling.

Where these pods will be installed

Under the scheme, one nursing pod is established at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), while three each are installed at Dadar and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT). Two nursing pods will be set up at Thane, and Kalyan and Panvel will each have one. Lonavala will soon have two nursing pods. This strategic distribution aims to cater to the needs of breastfeeding women across the Mumbai division, which witnesses approximately 35 lakh daily commuters, with around 20 per cent being women.

Each nursing pod will offer a range of amenities designed to enhance the breastfeeding experience for mothers and their babies. The pods will feature comfortable cushioned seating, a dedicated diaper changing station, a fan for ventilation, a light for illumination, and a dustbin for the hygienic disposal of soiled diapers. The maintenance of these facilities will be undertaken by a licensed service provider.

To ensure that these nursing pods are economically sustainable, the sides of each pod will display advertisements from licensees for the entire duration of the contract. These advertisements will not only help generate revenue for the maintenance of the pods but will also be presented in an attractive and visually appealing manner. Traveling in suburban local trains with a baby is undoubtedly an enormously difficult task, especially considering the daily rush-hour chaos faced by commuters in Mumbai locals. The lack of amenities for expecting and breastfeeding mothers only exacerbates the challenges they face. Therefore, the introduction of Nursing Pods will be an immense help to these passengers, offering them a safe and comfortable space to feed and care for their infants during their journeys.