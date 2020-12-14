Aashram: Jodhpur court issues notice to Bobby Deol, Prakash Jha

The web series ‘Aashram’ starring Bobby Deol in the lead role has got embroiled in a legal tangle. A court in Jodhpur issued notices to Deol and the director of the series Prakash Jha on Monday.

The case came up for hearing in the district and sessions court in Jodhpur and the court issued notices to Jha and Deol and sought their replies. The court fixed the next date of hearing for January 11, 2020.

The web series that has received good reviews has Deol in the role of a self-styled godman. The series depicts the crimes and corruption that take place under the guise of faith.

Advocate Khush Khandelwal who filed a petition in court, said the series shows Hindu gurus as rapists, corrupt and involved in drugs business. He said the series shows Hindu religion in poor light and has hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus.