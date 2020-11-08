‘You will see the actual dark side of Baba’: Bobby Deol on Aashram season 2 season

Bobby Deol garnered rave reviews for his portrayal of Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala, in the web series Aashram. And, now the actor is gearing up for the second season of the series which streams from November 11 on MX Player. Bending every rule to suit himself, this edition will see him as a man so dark and vile, preying on the innocent in the name of faith.

Ask Bobby about the different between in his character from season one and two, he says, “You will see the actual dark side of Baba — how power hungry is he, how he manipulates people...the actual colours of Baba will be seen in this season.”

The actor who started his digital journey with the Netflix series The Class of ’83, in which he played a copy was in stark contrast to the negative character of Baba Nirala he plays in Aashram. So what is the USP of the character that Bobby plays in Aashram? “I think I was signed as I was Director Prakash Jha’s first choice. I was also surprised and asked him the reason for being his first choice. He simply said ‘you are the most suited for this role’. The con man has an aura and a larger-than-life personality. He does not have to put in any effort while speaking. He is such an influence on the people by just speaking a few lines. So, I wanted to play it in a calm and composed manner. That’s what people liked about the character.”

The series also sees Bobby playing such a negative character for the first time in his career. What did papa Dharmendra and mom Prakash say? “Papa just said, ‘I feel very happy and proud of your work; all are praising your work. When parents hear good things about their children from their acquaintances, relatives and commoners, our fans as well, they feel happy. Mom’s friends have been messaging her says ‘your son has done high-spirited performances’. The amount of response that I have got for this web series has been amazing. I am so lucky that I got to play this character and working with director Prakash Jha was also a great learning experience,” Bobby concludes.