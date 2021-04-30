AAP's Shoaib Iqbal demands President's Rule in Delhi over COVID-19 crisis, says embarrassed of being MLA

“I am pained by Delhi’s condition. I am very worried, I can’t sleep. People are not getting oxygen and medicines. My friend is suffering. He is in hospital but is not getting oxygen or a ventilator. I have his prescription for Remdesivir but where do I get it from? His children are running around...," Shoaib Iqbal said.

"Today, I am ashamed of being an MLA because we are not being able to help. The government is not being able to help either. I am a six-time MLA, the senior most. But despite this, no one is responding; you can’t even contact any nodal officer. In this situation I would like to request the Delhi High Court to impose President’s rule in Delhi otherwise there will be dead bodies on the road,” he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Thursday reported 24,235 new COVID-19 cases and 395 deaths which are the highest so far. This is the eighth consecutive day the metropolis has seen daily fatalities of over 300.

According to the Delhi Health Department bulletin, the city also reported 25,615 recoveries from the viral disease in the last 24 hours and 10,08,537 people have recovered from the disease so far. The positivity rate in Delhi is 32.82 per cent and the case fatality rate is 1.40 per cent. In view of the rising cases, testing has been increased in the metropolis. The bulletin said that 73,851 tests were done in the last 24 hours and so far 1,70,69,040 tests have been conducted.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that the daily COVID-19 positivity rate has been below the 10-day average for the last three days, adding that this was a small ray of hope and it looks like the case positivity may reduce slowly in the coming days.

